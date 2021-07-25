Ameriprise Financial Inc. Invests $25.07 Million in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 720,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,069,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.43% of Shoals Technologies Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth $410,317,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,133,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $3,505,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth $2,618,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHLS. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $49.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $27.59 on Friday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $44.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion and a PE ratio of 91.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.48.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 11,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $322,645.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.