Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 74,931 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.42% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $24,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,468,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $436,418,000 after acquiring an additional 184,023 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,521,000 after purchasing an additional 139,458 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,678,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,962,000 after purchasing an additional 80,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 693.6% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,448,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,393,000 after buying an additional 1,266,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HALO shares. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $1,983,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at $23,286,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $1,842,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 190,315 shares of company stock worth $8,274,896 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $42.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a current ratio of 8.77 and a quick ratio of 8.22. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $56.40. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.94.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.48% and a net margin of 49.23%. The business had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 251.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

