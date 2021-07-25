Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 83,793 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 51.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,793 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.31% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $23,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 391.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 46,715 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLY opened at $93.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.70. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $57.90 and a 52 week high of $100.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

