Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,116,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,577 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.18% of iShares Silver Trust worth $25,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLV. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 330.0% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,640,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth about $45,400,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,260,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,802,000 after buying an additional 1,971,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 87.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,122,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,877,000 after buying an additional 1,452,375 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $23.35 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $27.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.83.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

