Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 765,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,162 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 3.45% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $25,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MNA opened at $33.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.45. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $36.18.

