Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 801,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,055 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of PPL worth $23,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,998,337,000 after buying an additional 2,731,556 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,896,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,340,000 after buying an additional 601,592 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,612,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,393,000 after buying an additional 59,675 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,536,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,180,000 after buying an additional 998,303 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,088,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,913,000 after buying an additional 614,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.60. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $30.81. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.17%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. CIBC raised PPL to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Read More: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.