Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 118,581 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 361,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,581 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Otis Worldwide worth $24,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,559,000 after acquiring an additional 141,056 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 60,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.38.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $88.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.33. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $57.60 and a 12 month high of $88.82. The firm has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

