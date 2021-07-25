Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 31,846 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,846 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.68% of Materion worth $22,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Materion during the first quarter worth about $1,806,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Materion during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Materion by 89.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 43,697 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Materion during the first quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Materion by 0.6% during the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MTRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Sidoti began coverage on Materion in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

NYSE MTRN opened at $68.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.90. Materion Co. has a one year low of $49.51 and a one year high of $80.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 1.44.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $354.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.45 million. Materion had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 3.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

