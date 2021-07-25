Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 7,919 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 597,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,919 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of New Jersey Resources worth $23,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 152,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 87.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 66,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 30,869 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,891,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 132,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $412,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $39.28 on Friday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $25.87 and a 12-month high of $44.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.46.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $802.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.34 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.56%.

In other New Jersey Resources news, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $413,541.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,088.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $131,707.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at $610,057.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NJR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. New Jersey Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

