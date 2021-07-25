Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Position in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 65.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 311,966 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.25% of PRA Health Sciences worth $24,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRAH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PRA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1,078.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

PRA Health Sciences stock opened at $165.21 on Friday. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $175.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.23.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $933.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CEO Colin Shannon sold 143,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total transaction of $24,117,894.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,311,450.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total value of $341,544.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 619,396 shares of company stock valued at $104,412,847. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $196.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $196.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.