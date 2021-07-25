Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,349 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,723 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Ameris Bancorp worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 129.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABCB shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ameris Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of ABCB opened at $45.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.42. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.33.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 35.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

