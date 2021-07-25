AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 44,996 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 2.00% of AMERISAFE worth $24,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 45.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AMERISAFE by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AMERISAFE news, EVP Andrew B. Mccray sold 611 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $39,733.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,174.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sean Traynor acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $508,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at $567,540.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,588 shares of company stock worth $873,711. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $55.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.34. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.90 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.32.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $77.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.79 million. On average, research analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 27.29%.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

