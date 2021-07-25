Amon Price Hits $0.0034 (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Amon has a market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $1,943.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Amon has traded up 19.6% against the dollar. One Amon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00048138 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00016681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $317.18 or 0.00825720 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005576 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

About Amon

Amon (CRYPTO:AMN) is a coin. It was first traded on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 711,344,960 coins. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Amon’s official website is amon.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Buying and Selling Amon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

