AmonD (AMON) Price Hits $0.0018

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. During the last seven days, AmonD has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AmonD coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. AmonD has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $9,489.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AmonD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00038301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00117060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.88 or 0.00133132 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,237.39 or 1.00047808 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $319.23 or 0.00835270 BTC.

AmonD Coin Profile

AmonD launched on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 833,821,219 coins. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc . AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AmonD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AmonD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.