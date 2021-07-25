AmonD (AMON) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Top Exchanges

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. One AmonD coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AmonD has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar. AmonD has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $1,982.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AmonD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00039215 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00129759 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00143225 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,404.15 or 0.99726786 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.74 or 0.00874644 BTC.

AmonD Profile

AmonD’s launch date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 833,821,219 coins. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc . The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AmonD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AmonD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.