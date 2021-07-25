Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Acquires 16,837 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,837 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $42,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964,122 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,251,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,029,000 after purchasing an additional 535,410 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,639 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,520,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,928,000 after purchasing an additional 132,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.81, for a total transaction of $2,477,727.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,727. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.14, for a total value of $5,939,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,188 shares of company stock worth $82,899,294 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC set a $361.97 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $431.71.

ZM opened at $359.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of -1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $355.88. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.00 and a 1 year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

