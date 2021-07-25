Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Acquires 41,794 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,536 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,794 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Waters worth $46,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 14,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $378.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.80.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,191.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $384.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $341.73. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $187.31 and a 52 week high of $384.80.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The firm had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.