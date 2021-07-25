Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Acquires 49,104 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,104 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.15% of Tyson Foods worth $40,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSN. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 291,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,111,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,637,000 after acquiring an additional 447,191 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,867,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,358,000 after acquiring an additional 682,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,567,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,026,000 after acquiring an additional 441,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

TSN opened at $71.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.82 and a 52 week high of $81.79. The firm has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

