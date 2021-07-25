Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Buys 20,121 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,121 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.15% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $41,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 181.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $261.08 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.34 and a fifty-two week high of $276.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

