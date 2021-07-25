Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Buys 352,258 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 71.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 845,303 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 352,258 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.52% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $46,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth $35,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 54.1% in the first quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 50,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 17,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 74.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Alexander Hume sold 5,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $314,741.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,699 shares in the company, valued at $448,158.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,131 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,855. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.93.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $50.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.83. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $60.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.32.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

