Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Cuts Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 802,520 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,350 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $52,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,019,622,000 after buying an additional 4,110,503 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,139,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,803,205,000 after buying an additional 958,130 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $1,213,394,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,083,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $526,960,000 after purchasing an additional 458,754 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,851,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $65.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.05. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.6521 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 30.33%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

