Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. decreased its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,108,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,486 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.23% of Conagra Brands worth $41,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 163,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,285,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,600,000 after buying an additional 272,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $34.25 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $39.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $105,725,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $217,101.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,829,063 shares of company stock valued at $106,355,714. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

