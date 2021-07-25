Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Grows Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,939 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.26% of Trimble worth $50,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth about $184,236,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 150.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,810,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $218,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,309 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the first quarter worth about $120,186,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 46.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,541,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $352,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Trimble by 957.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,269,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,475 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trimble alerts:

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $83.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.71. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.92 and a 1-year high of $84.86.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.31 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.