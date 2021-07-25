Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 44.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,474,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 764,490 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.87% of Graphic Packaging worth $44,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 86,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.84.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.