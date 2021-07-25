Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $41.67 Million Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 56.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,296,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467,200 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.30% of Howmet Aerospace worth $41,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 877,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,202,000 after buying an additional 195,803 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,403,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,226,000 after buying an additional 893,852 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $1,055,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $62,105,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 12,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Shares of HWM stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.64 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.00. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.

HWM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.18.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.