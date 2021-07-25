Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $43.27 Million Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,247,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 74,446 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.23% of FirstEnergy worth $43,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in FirstEnergy by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on FE shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $38.47 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $26.17 and a twelve month high of $39.74. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.