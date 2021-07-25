Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $43.91 Million Stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 51,497 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.18% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $43,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MXIM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 3,450 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 65,600 shares of company stock worth $6,655,576 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

MXIM opened at $99.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.72. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.74 and a 1 year high of $105.49.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

