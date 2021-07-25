Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $44.45 Million Stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 710,562 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 37,391 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.06% of The Bank of Nova Scotia worth $44,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,818,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,727,000 after buying an additional 371,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,329,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,153,000 after buying an additional 516,315 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $62.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.94. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $68.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.05.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BNS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.37.

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

