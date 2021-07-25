Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $45.06 Million Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 453,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,741 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.23% of Entergy worth $45,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETR. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Entergy by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,061,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ETR shares. Vertical Research raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $102.74 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $113.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.27.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,760,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $177,341.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $3,581,679. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

