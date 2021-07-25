Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $45.51 Million Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lessened its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 151,687 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.26% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $45,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $2,146,074.84. Following the transaction, the president now owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,695,861.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BR opened at $172.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.77 and a 1-year high of $172.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.77.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Recommended Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.