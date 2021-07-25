Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $47.66 Million Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,216,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 113,684 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Manulife Financial worth $47,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 19.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 54,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

MFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

MFC stock opened at $19.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.98. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $22.25. The company has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.2285 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

