Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Increases Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 528,240 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,563 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.12% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $51,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6,770.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,881,000 after acquiring an additional 109,614 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,977,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 224,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,390,000 after acquiring an additional 31,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CM shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.38.

CM stock opened at $114.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $67.96 and a 12-month high of $120.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.59.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $1.2051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 31.07%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

