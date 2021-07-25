Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Increases Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 997,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,121 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.17% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $48,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

KKR stock opened at $61.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.40. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $62.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.52.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.55 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

