Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Increases Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 646.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,215,243 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,918,461 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.33% of Devon Energy worth $48,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 629.6% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 358,378 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after buying an additional 309,256 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 239.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,408,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,478,000 after buying an additional 2,405,382 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,061,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 744,702 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,272,000 after buying an additional 44,048 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $25.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.01.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -488.89%.

DVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.03.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at $9,898,729.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

