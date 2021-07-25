Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Purchases 76,604 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,604 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of MKS Instruments worth $48,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth $40,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth $69,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth $107,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total transaction of $53,022.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $331,298.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,626.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $165.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.55. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.78 and a 12 month high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.84%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.60.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

