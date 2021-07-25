Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Purchases 9,993 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,993 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.33% of Molina Healthcare worth $45,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,617,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 296,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.94.

NYSE MOH opened at $261.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.40 and a twelve month high of $273.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $252.91.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total value of $78,891.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total value of $824,663.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,020 shares in the company, valued at $8,004,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,746 shares of company stock worth $2,024,987 over the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

