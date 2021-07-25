Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,336 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of DTE Energy worth $45,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Socorro Asset Management LP increased its position in DTE Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 62,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,351,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 4.6% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,054,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in DTE Energy by 66.7% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 250,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,285,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on DTE Energy from $146.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI increased their target price on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.36.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $116.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.88. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $121.19. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.69.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

