Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Reduces Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 177,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121,627 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of AON worth $40,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in AON by 348.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AON by 318.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

NYSE AON opened at $232.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $242.49. Aon plc has a one year low of $179.52 and a one year high of $260.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.84.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James set a $235.04 price objective on AON and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.89.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.