Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Reduces Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 45.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 733,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601,893 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.22% of Kellogg worth $46,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellogg alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,602.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $5,629,144.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,826,515 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:K opened at $63.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.77. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.