Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 106,075 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,075 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.42% of The Toro worth $47,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 47.2% during the first quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of The Toro during the first quarter valued at $1,321,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 750,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,220,000 after purchasing an additional 146,066 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,573,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,538,000 after purchasing an additional 25,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 2.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 127,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Toro alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

The Toro stock opened at $112.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. The Toro Company has a one year low of $70.12 and a one year high of $118.13.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. The Toro’s payout ratio is 34.77%.

In other The Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $384,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.