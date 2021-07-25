Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 119,465 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. decreased its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 119,465 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Sun Communities worth $38,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $494,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 69,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $681,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $1,788,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Sun Communities by 139.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 8,469 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $188.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.30. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.55. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.01 and a 1 year high of $189.06.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 3.30%. Sun Communities’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.23%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SUI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

In other news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $463,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $5,434,899.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,836,797.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,121 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,915. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

