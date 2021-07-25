Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 21,421 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 369,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,421 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Camden Property Trust worth $40,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 36.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 120.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,005,058.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,025,907.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,736,476.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,379 shares of company stock valued at $8,047,941. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $147.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.77. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $85.74 and a twelve month high of $147.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.29.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

