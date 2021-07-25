Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 2,906 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. reduced its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 510,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Leidos worth $49,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in Leidos by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Leidos by 12.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Leidos by 118.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton raised its stake in Leidos by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 33,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.6% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at $941,872.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LDOS opened at $106.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $113.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.01.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.33%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Argus raised their target price on Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.38.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

