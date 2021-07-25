Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 414,516 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 686,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 414,516 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.27% of Hologic worth $51,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HOLX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,467,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 48.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,855,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,028,000 after acquiring an additional 609,375 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Hologic by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,323,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,200,000 after purchasing an additional 594,505 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hologic by 868.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 575,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,792,000 after purchasing an additional 515,881 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $405,955,000 after purchasing an additional 442,441 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $72.30 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.81 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.25.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a net margin of 35.86% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. dropped their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hologic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.44.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

