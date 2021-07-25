Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 47,751 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lowered its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 47,751 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.23% of Qorvo worth $46,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 67.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 31.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 784,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,410,000 after purchasing an additional 188,751 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 176,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,345,000 after purchasing an additional 91,316 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 26.8% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $132,998.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,702,981.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $502,890.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,071,029.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,933. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $193.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.08. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.31 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.86.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

