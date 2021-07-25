Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 57,271 Shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lowered its position in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,226,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57,271 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 4.70% of The Gorman-Rupp worth $40,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 317.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised The Gorman-Rupp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of GRC opened at $34.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.16. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $37.37. The firm has a market cap of $913.94 million, a PE ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 0.54.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 7.83%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%.

The Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

