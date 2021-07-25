Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 78,734 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. reduced its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,734 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.21% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $42,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 200,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 73,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,366,000 after acquiring an additional 63,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO opened at $173.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.20. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.88 and a 1 year high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $784.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.58 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 17.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.72.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

