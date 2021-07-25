Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 81,763 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lowered its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,536 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 81,763 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.17% of Fortinet worth $49,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 15.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 9.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,986,000 after purchasing an additional 53,462 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 225,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 379.2% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1,471.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,777,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Cowen raised their target price on Fortinet from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Fortinet from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Fortinet from $190.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.81.

In related news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total value of $319,331.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,692.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,409 shares of company stock valued at $10,774,244. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $275.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $276.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.06.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. Analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.