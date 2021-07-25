Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Trims Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,317 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.07% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $47,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 11.4% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $285.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $204.64 and a one year high of $293.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $278.26.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America raised The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.91.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

