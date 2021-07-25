Analysts Anticipate AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) to Post $0.34 EPS

Equities research analysts expect AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) to report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.35. AssetMark Financial posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $119.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. AssetMark Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMK shares. TheStreet raised AssetMark Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on AssetMark Financial from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AssetMark Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

AMK opened at $25.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -84.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05. AssetMark Financial has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $28.30.

In other AssetMark Financial news, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 2,534 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $68,519.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 302,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,183,466.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,780 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $225,820.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,414 shares of company stock worth $1,905,140 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares during the period. 23.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

